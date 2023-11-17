Meghan Markle reveals holiday traditions with Prince Harry and their children as she returns to red carpet

Meghan Markle has opened up about her and Prince Harry’s holiday traditions with their children.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, spoke candidly about her four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, during an interview with E! News while attending Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on 16 November. During the conversation, she revealed that as her children continue to get older, they are taking on new rituals with their parents.

“We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it,” Meghan said.

And there’s one tradition that she does with her Archie and Lilibet that’s particulary special. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children,” she added.

Earlier this year, while taking the stage at the Invictus Games, the duchess made another rare comment about her family. During the occasion in September, she gave a sweet shout-out to her children and said that she was looking forward to the day when she could bring them to the multi-sporting event.

“Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we’re looking forward to such a fantastic week,” she said at the Family and Friends party on 12 September. “Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much.”

In another comment, she joked that the kiddos had made her late to the annual games. “It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” she explained.

On 16 November, the Suits alum made her return to the red carpet for the first time since the release of Harry’s bombshell book, Spare, which featured major revelations about the royal family. Speaking to Variety at the event, Meghan opened up about being supported while working in the entertainment industry, and the importance of giving that support back to other women.

The duchess flashes a trademark smile (Getty Images)

“This industry is just so special, and you see how many women use the platform that they have, and just channel it for good,” she said. “And I think the more that we support each other, it just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I’m just thrilled to be back in it and sit in this room and be in such good company tonight.”

She also addressed how Suits — which ended in 2011 — has still remained so popular, having recently reached 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined. While she said that she has “no idea” what has sparked such a heavy interest in the legal drama, she still reflected on how it was such a “great” show to work on, with wonderful cast and crew members.

“We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she said. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

While she and her husband recently debuted some projects on Netflix, including their series Harry & Meghan, the duchess also teased that there’s still more content to come. She shared her hope that her new work will resonate with her fans.

“Things that make people feel — I was going to say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that — things that make people feel something, right?” she said. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”