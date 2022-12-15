Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Text She Got From Beyoncé After Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle revealed that she got an incredibly personal text from Beyoncé after she and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
“Beyoncé just texted,” the duchess says in Episode 6 of the couple’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” released on Thursday.
The Duke of Sussex lets out a gasp and a smile after Meghan’s revelation, putting his hands up and whispering “Shut up.”
“Just checking in,” Meghan says, mimicking the text.
Harry adds: “Just checking in, so casual.”
“I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” the duchess exclaims as the couple smile.
“Go and call her,” Harry says.
“No it’s okay,” Meghan responds. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”
“That’s well said,” the duke replies.
A still of the couple shared in their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."
More revelations from “Harry & Meghan:”
Prince Harry called wearing a Nazi uniform “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life.
Meghan recalled her awkward first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Sussex said that growing up, her mom was mistaken as her nanny.
Meghan said the couple’s joint interview after their engagement was “rehearsed” and like an “orchestrated reality show.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met over Instagram ― and there was a funny filter involved.
