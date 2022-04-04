Meghan Markle Requested West Coast Rap When Curating Her Wedding Reception Playlist

meghan markle white dress

We may be closing in on the four-year anniversary of the day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot back in May 2018, but we're somehow still learning new details about things that went on behind the scenes. Although the royal ceremony was certainly anything but average, a recent interview revealed that the couple's private reception may not have been too different from every wedding, ever — well, as far as the music was concerned, at least.

On Saturday, Idris Elba — who DJ'ed the royal nuptials — co-hosted BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show, where he gave listeners a sneak peek at what Meghan, Harry, and guests listened to while dancing the night away after the televised ceremony. When asked by host Tiffany Calver which songs got the crowd going crazy, Elba shared that guests "went off" to Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance with Somebody," and that Meghan's choice of Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." featuring Snoop Dogg was also a favorite.

The actor previously shared a few details about his royal wedding playlist when chatting with Radio 1Xtra in 2019. "Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," Elba shared before adding that "there was some West Coast on it." Although it wasn't made clear at the time if the statement was in reference to Californian rapper Dr. Dre, we can now assume he was talking about Meghan's somewhat surprising (but incredibly cool) "Still D.R.E." selection.

As if we needed another reason to be jealous of those who snagged an invite to the star-studded event, Idris's comments only confirmed what we already knew: The 2018 reception was pretty much the party of the century. "It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast," a source told People at the time. "Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."