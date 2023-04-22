Meghan Markle Reportedly Wrote a Letter to King Charles Over Racism Concerns in the Royal Family

And named the person who speculated over Archie's skin color.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey had many bombshells, but nothing was quite as shocking as the couple's claims of racist behavior in the royal family.



In the televised sit-down interview, Meghan revealed that "there were concerns and conversations" about "how dark" their son Archie's skin color would be once he was born. She refused to elaborate any further because it would be "damaging" to the person who said it — however, she seemingly already said too much because, according to The Telegraph, the duchess wrote a letter directly to King Charles after the interview aired to clarify her comments.

Revealing that she didn't think the royals were racists, Meghan said, instead, she had concerns about "unconscious bias" in the monarchy. According to the outlet, Meghan also named the individual who speculated about Archie's skin tone in her letter, but Charles and Meghan both agreed that the remark had been “an innocent observation.”

Charles reportedly responded to Meghan's note, explaining his disappointment in the couple's decision publicly speak about their issues. However, he didn't address Meghan's admission that she felt suicidal during her time at the Palace, which the publication reveals might be partly why she decided to skip his upcoming coronation.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Meghan would be staying home with her children — Archie, 4, and 22-month-old Lilibet — while Prince Harry attended his father's coronation in the U.K. on May 6. "Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a source told People. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"



Meanwhile, royal biographer Sally Befell Smith added that Meghan using the children as an excuse for skipping the event was "an elegant solution," and that Archie's 4th birthday falling on the same day gave her a "reasonable out."

