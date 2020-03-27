Meghan Markle Reportedly Told Her Inner Circle Harry’s Been in Touch With William on a “Pretty Consistent Basis”

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William have been communicating consistently in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Prince Harry reportedly won’t be flying back to England at this time.

Prince Charles revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, and there’s understandably a concern amongst his family. The prince, who has “mild symptoms,” has reportedly been in touch with both of his sons, but it doesn’t look like Harry will be returning to England at this time. It makes sense—pretty much the entire world is social distancing right now, and flying to England would only put more people at risk.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Mail, Meghan Markle made it clear to Harry that “under no circumstances is she okay with him traveling anywhere right now,” which yeah, understandable. The source also confirmed that “Meghan said Harry’s been in touch with his dad....Of course, he’s frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help.”

Meghan and Harry were able to spend time with the royal family before returning to Canada, and a source previously told Daily Mail that “Meghan told her inner circle of friends that Harry has been communicating with Prince William and the queen on a pretty consistent basis. She said this world crisis has actually brought them all closer together, especially Harry and his brother. Harry has made it very clear to them that he will do whatever he can to help from Canada. Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began.”

