Meghan Markle Reportedly Requested to Meet With King Charles "One-to-One" Before She Leaves the U.K.

While tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family have been high for months, plenty of royal experts — including Oprah — have predicted that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing could be the perfect opportunity for peacemaking between the estranged family members. And now, shortly following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rare joint appearance and private dinner with Prince William and Kate Middleton last week, Meghan Markle seems to be taking matters into her own hands.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to extend an olive branch by coordinating a talk with her father-in-law before leaving the country. “She'd now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” the royal reporter told OK!. “That's right — Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct.”

Sean explained that Markle recently sent a letter to the reigning monarch requesting the conversation, saying, “It's a very brave move from Meghan herself. It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years.”

Although Sean admitted that “you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think,” he candidly reflected on how strained Meghan’s relationship with the king has been since stepping back from the royal family in 2020. Not only did the pair upset the monarchy by leaving, but royal insiders revealed that the firm “lost trust” in Meghan following the release of her podcast and subsequent interviews.

“Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward,” Sean said.

