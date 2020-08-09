Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Doing Pilates with Adele in Los Angeles

From Marie Claire

As the Sussexes settle into life in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle is establishing a core group of friends.

According to a new report from British paper The Mirror, one of the duchess' closest new pals is Adele, who apparently lives just a few minutes away from where Meghan and Prince Harry are staying in Beverly Hills.

A source told the paper that Adele has been coming over to the Sussexes' house to take private pilates lessons with Meghan—and that the pilates instructor has also been working with Harry, who sees the exercise as a great way to relieve stress.

Meghan Markle is establishing her inner circle in Los Angeles and there's at least one famous name in the mix: Adele.

According to The Mirror, the 32-year-old British singer lives just a few minutes away from where Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are staying in Beverly Hills and "often stops by to say hello" (pun possibly intended).

In addition to just stopping by to chat, Adele has reportedly been coming over to work out with Meghan.

"Meghan and Adele have been having Pilates lessons," a source told the British publication. "They are loving it. The instructor has also been giving lessons to Harry. It’s a great stress-buster."

Many fans have noted that Adele has undergone a physical transformation in recent years.

"Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes," Pete Geracimo, Adele's former trainer, explained this spring. "It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating'! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo."

You Might Also Like