Meghan Markle Will Release Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer

Meghan Markle’s first Spotify series is finally headed to the heir-waves.

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost in a statement on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex will release her first podcast series this summer. The highly anticipated new show comes from Archewell Audio (an offshoot of the couple’s foundation) and their exclusive partnership with Spotify.

Spotify announced that it had closed a multiyear partnership deal with Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Audio in December 2020. The couple’s intention was to highlight diverse voices with their podcasts and release “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.”

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement shared with HuffPost at the time.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Just two weeks after the deal was announced, the couple released a 2020 holiday podcast. The special featured interviews with tennis pro Naomi Osaka, mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and more, along with a sweet cameo from their son, Archie.

Outlets have been clamoring for the release date of the first Spotify project from the couple.

Archewell Audio landed a major hire last year in podcast producer Rebecca Sananes, who previously worked for New York Magazine’s “Pivot” podcast with journalist Kara Swisher and New York University professor Scott Galloway.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...