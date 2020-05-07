Meghan Markle Proves a Chambray Shirt Is the Perfect Spring Basic While Reading to Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is really leaning into her laidback California-girl style and we’re totally here for it. On May 6, she celebrated baby Archie’s first birthday wearing a classic chambray button-down shirt while reading his favorite book, Duck! Rabbit!, in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign on Instagram. Watching the adorable video of Meghan and Archie not only gave us all the feels, but it reminded us that a chambray shirt is always in style.

Since returning to L.A., Meghan has been spotted wearing more casual pieces like a basic white t-shirt and ultra-cool utility joggers, and now, with the addition of her chambray shirt, she further proves that her at-home style is just as chill and relatable as we’d hope. Sources have even identified her button-down as the $78 Everyday Chambray Shirt from J.Crew. Of course, this wouldn’t come as a complete shock since she’s a known fan of the brand’s timeless styles including its denim dress, topcoat, and rattan clutch.

Buy It! J.Crew Everyday Chambray Shirt, $78; jcrew.com

Luckily, J.Crew has the classic top style available in two washes at the moment, but if you’re looking to get Meghan’s style for even less, you’re in luck; we’ve picked out five similar styles that start at just $28. But, like anything that Meghan Markle wears, sizes are already selling quickly.

Scroll down to scoop up one of our favorite classic chambray shirt styles like Meghan’s while still you can.

Buy It! Madewell Denim Oversized Western Shirt in Aberdale Wash, $27.99 with code DEALSONDEALS (orig. $88); madewell.com

Buy It! J.Crew Chambray Shirt in Perfect Fit, $34.50 (orig. $69.50); jcrewfactory.com

Buy It! Madewell Chambray Classic Ex BF Button Down Shirt, $72; shopbop.com

Buy It! J.Crew Drapey Chambray Button Down Shirt, $39.97 (orig. $69.50): nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Madewell Denim Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Hutcherson Wash, $41.65 with code DEALSONDEALS (orig. $75); madewell.com

