Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trademark for Archewell has been rejected

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

The trademark filed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their non-profit organisation Archewell has allegedly been rejected because they did not sign the paperwork and failed to pay the full fee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to The Sun, their application was blocked by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for being “too vague” and not being properly completed.

The couple had filed paperwork in the US to create "their own charity and volunteering services, wide-ranging website, and sharing 'education and training materials' via films, podcasts and books."

They submitted trademark requests in the States for a wide array of things, including motion picture films and branded objects such as paperclips.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

However, the rejection is not a big deal - apparently it's normal for applications to be rejected initially, and the couple has apparently been sent 'Irregularity Notice', which means they have until August to make changes to the application.

The notice reads: "The wording 'providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities' in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided."

Harry and Meghan had hoped to launch Archewell this year, but the coronavirus pandemic means it has been delayed.

In a statement given to the Telegraph in April, the couple said: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Story continues

Hopefully sooner rather than later - we can't wait to see what they've been up to.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like