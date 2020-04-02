Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Loves Having FaceTime Playdates With Other Babies

Photo credit: Pool/Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 11-month-old son Archie is settling into life in his parents' new home of Los Angeles, and his social life is still thriving, even if he isn't seeing anyone but his parents in person. E! reports that Archie has been having a lot of FaceTime hangouts with other babies and small children as he, Meghan, and Harry all quarantine in their "large" new Los Angeles house.

Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," a source told E!.

Archie was previously reported by Us Weekly to be very outgoing. “You can tell Archie’s going to be a confident social butterfly,” a source told the outlet in January. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!”

Now, Meghan and Harry are working on their new non-profit but are also taking this time indoors to be with their son. "Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well," E!'s source said. "They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."

Archie has been a light to them during the coronavirus outbreak. Archie "brings a great deal of joy" to the couple during "these scary times," E!'s source said.

E!'s report comes the same week as People's little update about Archie's life in California. A friend told People that Archie is a "cute" and content baby.

“Like everyone, they [Meghan, Harry, and Archie] are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” the source said of their day-to-day. Archie is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”

