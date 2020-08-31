Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito Neighbors Are "Super Annoyed"

From Good Housekeeping

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbors in Montecito are apparently "super annoyed" by all the helicopters and paps.

The royal couple recently moved to the celeb-loved area after a stint in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved from Los Angeles to the Santa Barbara area, and apparently their neighbors are not feeling the extra attention that comes with having royalty living next door.

According to TMZ, residents in Montecito (a small and very fancy town outside Santa Barbara) aren't thrilled by the influx of paparazzi, helicopters, and tourists in the region. The royal couple haven't even been seen in public yet, but their "mere presence is driving folks wild" thanks to helicopters circling around the neighborhood they live in up to four times a day, and paparazzi lurking in public areas.

As TMZ writes "most locals" are "super annoyed" and "tell us they want the paps to give it a rest, because they feel things are getting to the point where everyone's privacy is being compromised."

I mean...this is probably more annoying for Meghan and Harry than it is for their neighbors, and also it's hard to feel that bad for rich folks who can't handle a helicopter or two flying by.

