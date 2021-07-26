Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Move 'to Combat … Inequity and Racial Bigotry' in Media

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for representation, sensitivity and inclusion in the news media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Monday in support of a coalition of U.K. Journalists calling for "stronger initiatives to combat the underrepresentation, inequity and racial bigotry that still persist in this important industry," reads a message posted on the couple's Archewell website.

"Archewell is a proud supporter of journalistic diversity and news media organizations that are committed to reporting the truth, uncovering untold stories and giving voice to the voiceless," adds the statement.

"In every corner of the world, members of the media are using their power — and responsibility — to inform the public, teach communities, battle misinformation and inspire change.

Prince harry and Megan and Oprah

Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey

"We also applaud the work of independent media, nonprofit newsrooms and trusted local news collectives," the statement continues. "They demonstrate the deep need for this critical profession to thrive and evolve, particularly in terms of racial equity and representation in newsgathering and newsrooms.

"That's why we support groups like The PressPad Charitable Foundation (which helps young people of diverse backgrounds gain entry into the journalism industry) and URL Media (a multi-platform network focused on community media organizations that directly serve and reflect their audiences)."

Monday's statement is the latest stage in Harry and Meghan's lengthy battle with the British media over the nature and tone of their coverage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in South Africa.

In October 2019, Harry released an unprecedented statement accusing the U.K. tabloids of producing "lie after lie" about Meghan in a "ruthless" attempt to vilify her, later implying that this had led him to compare Meghan's situation to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Story continues

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," said Harry. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

During the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry described the U.K. tabloids as "bigoted," claiming they had been responsible for "inciting so much racism" against Meghan during her time in the U.K.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prior to the Winfrey interview, Harry and Meghan announced in April 2020 that they would have "zero engagement" with four U.K. tabloids —The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Express — following their decision to step back from frontline royal duties.

The letter came shortly before the first hearing in Meghan's legal case against Associated Newspapers — publisher of the Mail on Sunday — for publishing extracts of a "private and confidential" August 2018 letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle, three months after her wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle.

The case is currently proceeding to the Court of Appeal in London after Associated Newspapers were granted the right to appeal a series of rulings delivered in Meghan's favor at the High Court in London.