Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show 'Service Is Universal' With Texas Storm Relief

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lent their support over the weekend to a women’s shelter devastated by storms in Texas, following a week of major announcements from the royal couple.

Through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided relief to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, an organization that helps families affected by domestic violence. The Dallas shelter had experienced significant flooding amid the state’s rolling power outages.

“The Duke and Duchess said to the Genesis team today that their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes shared with HuffPost, adding that the couple was “heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need — water, heat, food, shelter.”

Meghan and Harry’s donation will help the organization with immediate needs, roof damage and additional repairs at a transitional housing facility called Annie’s House.

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, spoke about the royals’ involvement in a statement Sunday. “Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs,” she said, “it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

Just days earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussexes won’t return as working royals. In a seemingly pointed statement on Friday, the palace said that Queen Elizabeth had “written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Story continues

Meghan and Harry answered the queen’s declaration shortly after with a statement of their own.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesperson for the couple shared with HuffPost. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

Related...

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

3 Sweet Details You Might've Missed From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Baby News

Charities Thank Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Their Work As The Couple Steps Down

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.