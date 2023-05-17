Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were "Scared" and "Exhausted" Following Paparazzi Incident in NYC

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

After leaving the Ms. Foundation 50th anniversary gala last night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" incident as paparazzi followed their car.

Here's everything we know so far:

It was a "near catastrophic car chase," their spokesperson told Town & Country.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

Their spokesperson added that the pursuit lasted for more than two hours. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved," they concluded.

Chris Sanchez, a member of their security team, told CNN that "I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles."

Sanchez added, "The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine (carrying the couple) and started taking pictures until we were able to get out." After arriving at their destination, Sanchez said, Harry and Meghan were "scared, exhausted, but relieved to be back."

They took a taxi cab at one point.

After around an hour of trying to shake the paparazzi, the Sussexes arrived at the 19th precinct on East 67th street, waiting for the situation to de-escalate. From there, at around 11 p.m., the couple, along with Meghan's mom and a security guard, hopped in a yellow taxi cab to try and avoid the paparazzi.

"They kept following us and were coming next to the car," driver Sukhcharn Singh told the Washington Post of the paparazzi following them. "They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us." He added, "I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe." Singh also noted to the Associated Press they left him a generous tip, giving him $50 for a $17 fare.

Story continues

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD corroborated that an incident occurred last night. "On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," Julian Phillips, the New York City Police Department's Deputy Commissioner for Public Information told Town & Country over e-mail.



Mayor Eric Adams commented on the events, too, saying two NYPD officers "could have been injured" during the evening.

This is a developing story.

You Might Also Like