Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visited New York City for Nelson Mandela Day

meghan markle and prince harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made a joint public appearance in New York City to share a special address with the United Nations. On Monday, the pair stopped by the U.N. headquarters, arriving hand-in-hand, to give a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day while sporting bright smiles and matching black ensembles.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a knee-length black, boat-neck dress with elbow-length sleeves and subtle gold details, which she paired with black heels and her newest jewelry addition: A pinky ring that promotes women empowerment. The Duchess of Sussex pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with a middle part and opted for natural-looking glam to complete the outfit. Keeping with the theme, Prince Harry also wore an all-black look comprised of a classic black suit, white undershirt, and basic necktie.

After New York City's Mayor, Eric Adams, first spoke, Harry took a few moments to address Mandela's legacy — which was an honor that Meghan also performed back in 2015 — while touching on the historical figure's former relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Those of us not fortunate to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy, the letters he wrote alone in his prison cell, the speeches he delivered to his people and those incredible shirts that he sported," Harry began. He then talked about a photo taken of Mandela and his mom from 1997 that's "on [his] wall and in [his] heart every day."

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even," Harry said. "The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

He continued, "[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him. Not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world — no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them."