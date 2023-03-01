Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told 'to Vacate' Their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being asked to leave their U.K. home.

A spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The statement follows a report by The Sun that King Charles III plans to move his brother Prince Andrew to the Windsor residence. He currently resides at the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The couple relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, moved from Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, to Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of their son, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

Frogmore Cottage

GOR/Getty Frogmore Cottage

"Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," a statement from the couple's office said of the announcement. They tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, and it's where their engagement photos were taken.

Extensive renovations had to be done to the property. As part of their plans to become financially independent following their step back from royal roles, Harry "fully covered" the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, which were said to be around $3 million. The costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals that is fueled by taxpayers.

After Harry and Meghan moved to California, his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into Frogmore Cottage after the arrival of their son August in February 2021. A source said at the time, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they stayed at Frogmore Cottage and celebrating their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday with a backyard party.