Prince Harry and Meghan ‘in talks for feature-length movie on royal life for Netflix’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in talks with Netflix for a new royal inspired project

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce a feature-length film on royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already put out a six-part series entitled Harry and Megan via the streaming giant which focused on their decision to step back from royal duties.

The new venture is like to zoom in on their experience of living inside the palace and was reportedly inspired by Netflix announcing that it is developing a film around Prince Andrew’s infamous car crash BBC interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

Entitled Scoop, it is set to star Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York and Gillian Anderson as Emily while Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes have also been confirmed to appear.

A source says the royal couple plain to “wait and see” how Scoop is received, but think they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace”.

“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book,” a source told Closer magazine.

The insider went on to say that they were “obviously happy” with their paycheque from Netflix for the documentary and are “keen” to work with Netflix again.

They further claim that Netflix are not interested in documentaries or children’s TV shows from the couple but want more “juicy stuff” about their royal lives.

“There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting. Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to treat more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story,” they added to the publication.

The Standard has contacted a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan for comment.