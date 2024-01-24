Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Surprise Red Carpet Outing in Jamaica at Bob Marley Movie Premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a movie night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Tuesday at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Meghan in a black ensemble while Harry went with a suit sans tie for the evening out at the Carib Theatre in Kingston.

Bob Marley: One Love, hitting theaters on Feb. 14, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary singer and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita.

The movie "celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity," according to a synopsis.

"On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music," the synopsis added.

The trip marks a return trip to Jamaica for Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42. Before their engagement, the couple headed to the Caribbean country together for the 2017 wedding of Harry's friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young.

The joint outing comes just days after Prince Harry attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday, where he was honored as an inductee. Meghan missed the event because one of their children became ill, PEOPLE understands. They are parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles would head to the hospital this week to treat an enlarged prostate. It's understood that the King, 75, wanted to share his diagnosis to encourage men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked. King Charles will be capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

The same day, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton had “planned abdominal surgery” at The London Clinic the day prior. Palace sources tell PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales, 42, is “doing well.” The issue is understood to be non-cancerous, and Prince William was seen leaving the London Clinic last Thursday during what the palace said would be a 10 to 14-day stay before going home to continue her recovery.

