Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Suing to Protect Archie From Invasions of Privacy

UPDATE: October 10, 2020 — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have won their case! After lawyers sent subpoenas to three of the top celebrity news agencies in Los Angeles, a company called X17 admitted to taking pictures of young Archie playing with his maternal grandmother in a backyard in Beverly Hills and agreed to turn over the pictures to the royal couple, according to The New York Times.

“We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused,” X17 said in a statement. “We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again.” The pictures were sold to and published in a German magazine, but the family's lawyers were able to intervene before British or American outlets could use them as well.

The company will also pay a portion of the family’s legal fees, according to the Duke and Duchess' lawyer. “All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home,” Mr. Kump said, per The Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved from that LA property (owned by Tyler Perry) to their new “family home." Hopefully, photographers will think twice about violating their airspace with drones or helicopters from here on out.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 24, 2020—

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not afraid of a little litigation—especially when it comes to protecting their 14-month-old baby, Archie.

Amid their ongoing battle with British tabloids, the couple's attorney Michael Kump has filed a complaint with the state of California over their right to privacy, according to documents obtained by E! News. The Duke and Duchess are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as photo rights after discovering an unnamed photographer has been “shopping photographs” of Archie.

The royal family has reportedly been attempting to protect their home with mesh fencing as they've become victims to drones and helicopters attempting to photograph their comings and goings. "[Meghan and Harry] do not presently know who broke the law to take these photographs of their son, or who is now trying to sell them to media outlets," the lawyer said, but the couple is hoping to learn their identities through subpoenas.

“Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived here,” Kump said. "It is clear from a description of the photographs being shopped that they were taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to [Meghan and Harry]."

Kump gave an additional statement to E! News regarding the couple's right to privacy. “No drones, helicopters, or telephoto lenses can take away that right," he said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also in the midst of a legal battle against British tabloid Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, after the royal wedding in 2018.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," Prince Harry said in the statement in 2019. "I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

