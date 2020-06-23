Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send Letter to Youth Volunteers amid 'Scary and Testing Time'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their “heartfelt thanks” to youth volunteers distributing meals to those in need in London during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter dated June 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to the StreetGames charity, praising them for delivering food prepared by Meghan’s key patronage, the Hubb Community Kitchen, across the British capital.

“We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames,” wrote Harry and Meghan on notepaper bearing their logo of a combined H&M monogram and crown.

"To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.

Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times pic.twitter.com/4h9bMGTuTR — StreetGames (@StreetGames) June 21, 2020

"The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world,” the duke and duchess continued. "However, it is difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails."

Prince Harry is a longterm supporter of StreetGames, having taken an avid interest in its Fit and Fed initiative to alleviate food poverty, isolation and hunger for several years.

On May 29, the 35-year-old dad made a video call to volunteers Koran Goldstone, 25, Falhat Husein, 19, and Matthew Burrage, 25, from the couple’s new home in L.A., thanking them for "doing such amazing work" in the community.

"Thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others," Harry added.

Meghan has also publicly supported the Hubb Community Kitchen since it was formed to provide a local support network to survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in West London, which killed 72 victims.

In September 2018, the Hubb was also the focus of her first major role as a royal when Meghan hosted a Kensington Palace lunch to mark the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, a special recipe book she helped create with the members of the kitchen.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle addressing the Immaculate Heart Class of 2020.

Last week, the mom of one continued her high-profile support, praising the Hubb for being “an inspiration” via a video address on the third anniversary of the devastating tower block fire in London's Notting Hill. “You are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose," she added.

This sentiment of thanks also featured heavily in the couple's letter to StreetGames, where they took a moment to express their gratitude for the good works being done by all of their charity patronages in the U.K.

“We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about,” added Harry and Meghan. “The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.

“This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames. Harry & Meghan”

In response to the letter, StreetGames posted its own message of thanks on Twitter.

“Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times,” they posted