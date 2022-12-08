Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing their love story in their own words — and how they met over Instagram.

"I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry revealed in episode one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-episode docuseries on Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan, premiered on Thursday.

In a twist, Harry then went on to reveal that Meghan had a dog face filter turned on for the image.

"I was like 'who is THAT?!'" said Harry.

Meghan revealed that the unnamed friend then told her that "Prince Haz" had asked about her and suggested they meet.

"I said, who's that?" Meghan revealed with a smile. "I asked if I could see his feed."

"That, to me, was the best barometer," she continued. "So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.

The next day they swapped numbers.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day

Speaking about the couple for the first time, Meghan's close friend Lindsay Jill Roth described how the duchess "was just going to be free," ahead of this chance encounter.

"[Meghan] had planned a single girl summer and she had a lot of plans of goin' around Europe," added Meghan's other friend, Lucy Fraser.

"I had my plan... and then came H," said Meghan. "I mean, talk about a plot twist!"

In black and white scenes of their May 2018 wedding, the couple later went full circle with their love story and how they've both made huge personal sacrifices to stay together.

"She sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had to join me in my world," said Harry.

"Then pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world," he continued about their Jan. 2020 decision to step back from front-line royal duties and begin a new life in Montecito, California.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, met in 2016. Their initial first date was quickly followed by two back-to-back dates in London, then Prince Harry invited Meghan to join him on a trip to Botswana. Harry recalled during their 2017 engagement interview, "We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."

Although Meghan was based in Canada, where she was filming the show Suits, and Harry was in the U.K., they made their long-distance relationship work and never went more than two weeks without seeing each other.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and married in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

They welcomed son Archie Harrison in May 2019, followed by daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Meghan and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the Sussex's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the popular platform.

The Harry & Meghan docuseries comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

According to Netflix, "the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

