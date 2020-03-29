Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak out after President Trump says U.S. won't pay for their security costs

Elena Sheppard
Yahoo Lifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved to Los Angeles in March. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved to Los Angeles in March. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In a tweet Sunday, President Trump said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security if they move to the United States. The tweet was seemingly in response to a report that the couple had moved with their son Archie from Vancouver Island — where they went after leaving the U.K. and renouncing their royal life — to Los Angeles. “The U.S. will not pay for their security protection,” Trump tweeted. “They must pay.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Trump seems to have gotten the impression the the royals would ask the U.S. to pay for their security from an article in the Daily Mail. The article, which is largely based on claims attributed to a “royal source,” says the couple will have to “plead” with the president for protection. In essence, Trump’s tweet was a response to rumors that the couple would ask for his help, rather than an actual request.

Later on Sunday, the royal couple replied to those rumors saying, in a statement to Chris Ship, royal correspondent for British television network ITV, that “privately funded security arrangements have been made” and that Meghan and Harry have “no plans” to get assistance from the U.S.

Still, President Trump was not the only famous person to respond to the Daily Mail report. Meghan McCain also responded to the article via Twitter writing, “The American taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this under any circumstances whatsoever, particularly in this time of crisis.”


When living in Canada, which is part of the British Commonwealth, the Canadian government did for some time help foot the bill of the couple’s security, but that has since ended. A statement given to Yahoo News U.K. from the Canadian Office of the Minister of Public Safety read, “As the duke and duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the duke and duchess to Canada intermittently since October 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.” The last day of their royal duties will be March 31.

All that said, Trump did receive backlash for even engaging in the conversation about the royals while the coronavirus pandemic wages on across the nation. Actress Mia Farrow replied to his tweet about the royals with this plain and simple message: “People are dying.”

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

What to Read Next

Back