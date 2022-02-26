Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Statement on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a statement after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," read the statement, which was posted on the Archewell website. Currently based in California, the two are the only ones in the British royal family who have stood up against the war so far.

It's been three days since Russian troops have invaded Ukraine. Over the past few days, over 130 Ukrainians have died while more than 50,000 refugees have fled the country in less than 48 hours. To stay up-to-date on relevant news, we recommend you to follow reliable sources such as CNN, which is providing live updates.