Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Pitching A 'Top Secret Hollywood Project'

From ELLE

Last week, Meghan Markle confirmed that she was ready to 'use my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late', referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' change of direction since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.

And, if recent reports are anything to go by, that's exactly what the former Suits actor is doing.

On Tuesday (August 18), Variety reported that the couple - who recently moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, California - have been pitching an idea for a project to various networks in Hollywood.

Little is known of the project, with the couple and rumoured broadcasters refusing to comment to the outlet, but apparently Meghan and Harry would serve as joint producers. Sources told Variety, that Meghan - who made a name for herself as paralegal Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits before leaving the show to marry Prince Harry - would not be acting in the project.

The project's subject matter is about is also a mystery right now, but given what we know about the couple's interests and passions, we've selected some potential topic areas:

View photos Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images More

In June, it was revealed that the couple had signed to the same speaking agency as their friends Michelle and Barack Obama. Since leaving the White House, the 44th President and First Lady have also founded a production company, Higher Ground - which even won an Oscar this year for its documentary American Factory.

So, if Meghan and Harry need any advice, they know who to call.

Watch this space for updates...

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like