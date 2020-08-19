Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Pitching A 'Top Secret Hollywood Project'

Last week, Meghan Markle confirmed that she was ready to 'use my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late', referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' change of direction since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.
And, if recent reports are anything to go by, that's exactly what the former Suits actor is doing.
On Tuesday (August 18), Variety reported that the couple - who recently moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, California - have been pitching an idea for a project to various networks in Hollywood.
Little is known of the project, with the couple and rumoured broadcasters refusing to comment to the outlet, but apparently Meghan and Harry would serve as joint producers. Sources told Variety, that Meghan - who made a name for herself as paralegal Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits before leaving the show to marry Prince Harry - would not be acting in the project.
The project's subject matter is about is also a mystery right now, but given what we know about the couple's interests and passions, we've selected some potential topic areas:
- Conservation and the environment: Meghan's one foray into the entertainment industry over the past year was when she narrated the Disney Plus documentary Elephants, which followed a herd travelling down the Zambezi river and benefitted the organisation Elephants Without Borders. The couple had previously worked with the organisation during a visit to Botswana.
- Mental health: The couple have spoken openly about the importance of positive mental health and Harry is working on a series about mental health with the couple's friend, Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV.
- Social justice: Over the last few months in particular, the couple have spoken more and more about racism following increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. Meghan has spoken about racial discrimination at length before - including about her own experiences in an essay on her biracial identity for ELLE magazine in 2015 - and has long been devoted to uplifting Black people and the anti-racism movement. Similarly, Meghan has identified gender equality as a hugely important issue to her, evident by her many engagements as a royal and her work before and after her time in the royal household.
- Future leaders: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently spoken of young people being the future we need for change and activism. They have worked with young people as part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Meghan has joined workshops for the One Young World summit which is all about preparing the leaders of tomorrow and, Harry has selected and awarded young recipients of the Diana Award - an accolade in honour of his late mother delivered to young people striving for change.
In June, it was revealed that the couple had signed to the same speaking agency as their friends Michelle and Barack Obama. Since leaving the White House, the 44th President and First Lady have also founded a production company, Higher Ground - which even won an Oscar this year for its documentary American Factory.
So, if Meghan and Harry need any advice, they know who to call.
Watch this space for updates...
