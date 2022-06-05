Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't attend the final day of events for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is taking place on Sunday to celebrate the monarch's historic 70-year reign. A list of expected attendees from the royal family was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from their home in California for the long weekend of festivities.

Members of the royal family attending the big finale in person included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters; and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, also did not attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday evening. They celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday by spending the special day privately as a family.

Royals marked the occasion on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla's official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.

The couple is also thought to be introducing Lili to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during their visit to the U.K.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Throughout their visit to the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members.

On Friday, the royal family continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral. Harry and Meghan — who shared the strain they'd experienced within the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — arrived ahead of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was the first time the three couples have appeared together in public in more than two years.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Meghan and Harry, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands. When Prince Charles passed by the row with Meghan and Harry, he was photographed looking away.

Following the service, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's reception at The Guildhall — however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family lunch following the Trooping parade on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William participated in the parade on horseback before heading to the balcony appearance to watch a Royal Air Force flypast. Kate and Camilla, however, did spent a short time at the Major General's Office to watch the Horse Guards Parade before making their carriage ride to Buckingham Palace to join the Queen and other senior royals on the balcony.

Princess Diana Statue

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Harry and Prince William

The complex dynamic between William, 39, and Harry, 37, has had a ripple effect across the wider family — including, of course, Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from senior royal duty and relocate with their family to California.

Some who know the brothers feel there were several issues that built upon one another, while one well-placed source previously told PEOPLE that the rift can't be easily put down to one thing. But insiders have repeatedly noted that Harry's special bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 96, remains intact.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her . . . She's on great form," Harry told Today's Hoda Kotb in April of the visit he and Meghan shared with the Queen en route to Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he added. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."