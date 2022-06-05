Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't attend the final day of events for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is taking place on Sunday to celebrate the monarch's historic 70-year reign. A list of expected attendees from the royal family was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from their home in California for the long weekend of festivities.

Members of the royal family attending the big finale in person included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters; and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Cross Paths with Senior Royals at Jubilee Celebrations

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, also did not attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday evening. They celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on Saturday by spending the special day privately as a family.

Royals marked the occasion on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla's official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.

The couple is also thought to be introducing Lili to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during their visit to the U.K.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Throughout their visit to the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members.

On Friday, the royal family continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral. Harry and Meghan — who shared the strain they'd experienced within the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — arrived ahead of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was the first time the three couples have appeared together in public in more than two years.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Meghan and Harry, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands. When Prince Charles passed by the row with Meghan and Harry, he was photographed looking away.

Following the service, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's reception at The Guildhall — however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family lunch following the Trooping parade on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William participated in the parade on horseback before heading to the balcony appearance to watch a Royal Air Force flypast. Kate and Camilla, however, did spent a short time at the Major General's Office to watch the Horse Guards Parade before making their carriage ride to Buckingham Palace to join the Queen and other senior royals on the balcony.

Princess Diana Statue
Princess Diana Statue

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Harry and Prince William

The complex dynamic between William, 39, and Harry, 37, has had a ripple effect across the wider family — including, of course, Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from senior royal duty and relocate with their family to California.

Some who know the brothers feel there were several issues that built upon one another, while one well-placed source previously told PEOPLE that the rift can't be easily put down to one thing. But insiders have repeatedly noted that Harry's special bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 96, remains intact.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her . . . She's on great form," Harry told Today's Hoda Kotb in April of the visit he and Meghan shared with the Queen en route to Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he added. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Princess Charlene of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Not a Source of Concern'

    "Complying with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days," Monaco's Palace confirms in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Platinum Jubilee: Princess Eugenie reveals new tattoo at service of thanksgiving

    Princess debuted new inking behind her ear

  • Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

    4/5 BBC One’s musical extravaganza was an arbitrary mix of jolting cultural juxtapositions, writes Mark Beaumont. How could anyone look away?

  • Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Break Up After Over 1 Year: 'Both Completely Heartbroken,' Says Source

    "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other," a source tells PEOPLE

  • Pippa Middleton Expecting Third Child with Husband James Matthews

    Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are parents to 3-year-old son Arthur and 1-year-old daughter Grace

  • The Cambridges Were Seen Cracking Up at the Platinum Party (and We Love Charlotte's Shocked Expression)

    The festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are currently underway, and the latest event to take place was the Platinum Party at the...

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.