Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life as a Family of Four': 'They've Struck a Rhythm,' Says Friend

Getting ready for a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Nov. 10, Meghan Markle turned to the same trusted glam squad from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry: makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant.

"It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together," Martin says in the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals, out Dec. 17. "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

Meghan kept the laughs coming with a light-hearted sit-down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, which followed back-to-back trips to N.Y.C. with Harry over the fall.

The flurry of recent appearances comes come after an extended period of regrouping for the couple: their move from Harry's England to Meghan's California; their shift from senior working royals to financially independent Archewell cofounders; and, of course, their family expansion with Lili joining 2-year-old big brother Archie.

"They are loving life as a family of four," adds Martin. "They've struck a rhythm as a foursome."

With the kids staying back in Montecito, Calif., during the New York trip, Meghan and Harry "couldn't wait to get home," he adds. "It's about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They're experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family."

Meghan has been lobbying U.S. senators to pass paid parental leave. "Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue," she has said. Harry, meanwhile, has been focusing on the fight against misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking at Wired's virtual summit on Nov. 9, Harry, 37, blasted "Megxit," a term that went viral after the couple stepped back from royal duty in 2020, he decried the misogyny of the word and noted that it "was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew."

The couple continues to lean on each other as they look ahead to their second year of independence.

"They are inseparable," says a source. "Nothing has changed."