Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Invest in Gender Equity Nonprofits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Women's History Month by investing in nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing gender equity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, saying: "As we cross into Women's History Month, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of nonprofit investments in leading organizations [that] build policies to empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide [them] with a network of tools and support for gaining employment." The organizations include the National Women's Law Center, the 19th, Smart Works and The Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center.

Smart Works, a U.K.-based charity that aids women in finding employment, shared the good news on Twitter: "We're pleased to announce that Archewell Foundation will be supporting [us] with a grant to help enable an important research project on female unemployment in the U.K." Markle first became a patron of the organization back in 2019 and continues to support it to this day.

The CEO of Smart Works, Kate Stephens, expressed her gratitude to the Duchess of Sussex for contributing to their growth. "We are so grateful to [Markle]. We are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face."