Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Enjoy A Sweet Kiss In Santa Barbara

Rarely do we see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - and any other royal couple, for that matter - putting on public displays of affection. That was until Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband at a polo tournament in Santa Barbara, after the Duke played with the Los Padres polo team, run by his old friend Nacho Figueres, 45, an Argentine sports star widely referred to as the 'David Beckham of polo'. Prince Harry has long held a devotion to the sport, alongside his brother Prince William.

After the team took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy at the recent event, which attracted stars including actor Rebel Wilson and Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, Markle presented the victors with their prize.

And amid doing so, she planted a kiss on Prince Harry's lips, with her hand partially shielding the sweet PDA moment.

The mother-of-two later quickly realised some of her lipstick had rubbed off on her husband's cheek so she was spotted taking sweetly wiping Harry's lips with her finger.

For the event, Markle dressed demurely in a polka dot blouse that offset her white Khaite Bermuda shorts. She finished her look with a patent black leather belt from the same brand and Aquazzura 'Savoy' pumps.

In January, royal photographer Zak Hussein recalled the 'biblical moment' when Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed in Australia after stepping off the plane prior to the Invictus Games in 2018.

Hussein told People: 'This little five-year-old boy, Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome, ran out from under the rope and hugged Harry. It happened really quickly—I'm glad I had a long lens, as we were stationed a long distance away and got it all with Meghan's reaction.

'It very much shows how they are. They'd just announced their pregnancy, and they were showing their natural affinity.'

Continuing to discuss the couple's 2018 royal tour, he explained that Australia had been experiencing a two-year drought prior to their arrival, before unexpectedly welcoming rain.

'You had this prince and this duchess who landed in this small town, and suddenly it was like they brought on this rain, in this Biblical moment,' Hussein said.

During the rain, which started as Prince Harry prepared to deliver a speech in Dubbo, New South Wales, on the second day of their tour, Markle sheltered her husband from the downpour with an umbrella. Prince Harry later mirrored his wife's gesture during the same event.

Earlier this month, fans reacted to a viral TikTok video of Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands while walking through a hotel in the Bahamas during their Caribbean royal tour in March.

Jimmy Rex from the US captured the moment and wrote the accompanying message to the video: 'The couple staying at my hotel in the Bahamas over the weekend had 35 security guards!'

One fan commented: 'Lovely to see them holding hands [sic].' Another remarked: 'If anyone was destined to be a queen it was Kate [sic].'

Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, was regularly photographed on different occasions kissing his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles, following a number of his polo matches.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's P recent PDA comes after news that they will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month, along with their children, Archie, three and Lilibet ('Lili)', 11 months.

It has also been reported that the couple are filming an ‘at-home with the Sussexes-style’ docuseries.

