Meghan Markle & Prince Harry "Need a Break" After Stepping Down as Senior Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to take some time off following their royal family transition.

BAZAAR.com's Royal Editor at Large, Omid Scobie

Scobie explained, "it was two people that were like, 'We need a break too.'"

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have recently moved to Los Angeles, following the implementation of their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. And while fans of the couple might be expecting them to start work on new projects immediately, apparently the Sussexes aren't in a rush to get back to work.

BAZAAR.com's Royal Editor at Large, Omid Scobie, opened up on podcast The HeirPod, and said (via the Daily Mail), "Suddenly on March 31, it sort of crept up on us really quickly, we had the couple announcing the beginning of their transition period over the next year on Instagram."

He continued, "At the same time, they were announcing that they are closing down their social media and their website and taking a break for the next few months. I think it has really taken everyone by surprise. Because there was so much talk about the couple preparing projects and ready to launch initiatives. When actually it was two people that were like, 'We need a break too.'"

Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have turned off comments on their Sussex Royal Instagram account. A Disneynature documentary called Elephant, narrated by the Duchess of Sussex, has also been released. But it appears as though it could be quite some time before Meghan and Harry are ready to start work on the next chapter of their lives.

