Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mark Archie's 2nd Birthday With Vaccine Equity Ask

Archie turns 2!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marked their son’s special day by thanking their supporters for their past activism and donations in honor of Archie’s big day.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on their Archewell website Thursday. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

In recognizing their base’s ability to mobilize for causes, the couple said they were looking for community support to advocate for vaccine equity on their son’s birthday and make a donation if they are able to do so.

Harry and Meghan told followers that $5 would “cover the cost for someone in need,” and that the amount would turn into a $20 donation, as the Sussexes said they’d been able to secure matches that would account for four doses.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” they said. “If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

The little one is currently seventh in line to the throne, but does not have a title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son recently made a brief appearance on his parent’s Archewell Audio holiday special on Spotify in December and in home footage shown during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During the CBS primetime special, Harry spoke about his love of going for walks with Archie and the family and hanging out at the beach.

“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, something which I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry told Winfrey at the time.

“I can see him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘Oooh!’ Chatting, chatting, chatting, ‘palm tree, house’ and all this sort of stuff, and I do, I think to myself ‘Wow,’” he said.

Meghan chimed in to add that Archie had recently added the word “hydrate” to his vocabulary, which she described as “just hysterical.” Harry said that Archie also liked to tell people to “drive safe.”

Though it’s unknown what sort of gifts the toddler received on his birthday, Harry told James Corden back in February that Archie recently got a waffle-maker from Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas that he loves.

