Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mark Archie's 2nd Birthday With Vaccine Equity Ask

Archie turns 2!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marked their son’s special day by thanking their supporters for their past activism and donations in honor of Archie’s big day.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on their Archewell website Thursday. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

In recognizing their base’s ability to mobilize for causes, the couple said they were looking for community support to advocate for vaccine equity on their son’s birthday and make a donation if they are able to do so.

Harry and Meghan told followers that $5 would “cover the cost for someone in need,” and that the amount would turn into a $20 donation, as the Sussexes said they’d been able to secure matches that would account for four doses.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” they said. “If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

(Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images)

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

The little one is currently seventh in line to the throne, but does not have a title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son recently made a brief appearance on his parent’s Archewell Audio holiday special on Spotify in December and in home footage shown during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During the CBS primetime special, Harry spoke about his love of going for walks with Archie and the family and hanging out at the beach.

“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, something which I was never able to do when I was young,” Harry told Winfrey at the time.

“I can see him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘Oooh!’ Chatting, chatting, chatting, ‘palm tree, house’ and all this sort of stuff, and I do, I think to myself ‘Wow,’” he said.

Meghan chimed in to add that Archie had recently added the word “hydrate” to his vocabulary, which she described as “just hysterical.” Harry said that Archie also liked to tell people to “drive safe.”

Though it’s unknown what sort of gifts the toddler received on his birthday, Harry told James Corden back in February that Archie recently got a waffle-maker from Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas that he loves.

    ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are offering the coronavirus vaccine to as many as 2,300 Central Florida residents next week, becoming the latest NBA team to host such an event. The Magic partnered with AdventHealth and city officials to arrange the May 13 event at Amway Center, the team’s home arena. The Moderna vaccine will be available, free of charge, to anyone 18 or older. State officials say more than 2.2 million Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including about 135,000 from Orange County — which includes Orlando. City officials note that having the event at Amway Center could encourage vulnerable citizens to get the vaccine. “Having the vaccine in this historically Black community will surely save the lives of many,” Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill said. Magic coach Steve Clifford recently missed several games after testing positive for the coronavirus, though said he felt no symptoms at any time because he had received the vaccine. “Because I’ve been vaccinated, I really had no discomfort,” Clifford said. “I didn’t have any symptoms at all, so it was very uneventful, thankfully. And from what I’ve been told, the biggest part is I’ve been vaccinated so my body was ready.” Those who register for the vaccine event will be scheduled to receive their second vaccine on June 10, also at Amway Center. Several other NBA teams have offered the vaccine to fans or used their arenas to host vaccination events in concert with local government and health officials. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press