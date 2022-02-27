Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear on Stage at the NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just joined an exclusive club.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on stage at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday to accept the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Past recipients of the honor include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James and Rihanna.

Through the couple's Archwell Foundation, which they launched in 2020, Harry and Meghan have supported efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice.

"It's inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," Meghan, who wore a one-shoulder light blue gown, said after the couple walked on stage together. "Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis.

"We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees."

Harry added, "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."

Meghan then said, "And I couldn't be prouder that we're doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress."

"It's a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement prior to the awards show.

"We're thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come."

The couple also teamed up with the NAACP on a new annual award, which will recognize leaders creating transformational change — at the intersection of social justice and technology — to advance civil and human rights.

"We're proud to support the NAACP's work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards," Meghan and Harry added.

Dr. Noble is an internet studies scholar and Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at UCLA and was recognized as a MacArthur Fellow for her ground-breaking work on algorithmic discrimination, which enabled her founding of Equity Engine, a non-profit committed to creating the conditions for Black women and women of color to thrive through access to education, investments, mentorship and mutual aid.

The awards show appearance marks Meghan and Harry's first major Hollywood moment since moving to California in 2020. Other attendees at the awards show included Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Michael Strahan, Tiffany Haddish, Questlove, Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington and more.

Meghan and Harry, who are parents to 2-year-old Archie and 8-month-old Lili, have made a handful of public appearances since relocating to the U.S. At the start of the pandemic, they quietly volunteered throughout the Los Angeles area, bringing meals to those in need and helping at a back-to-school drive.

Earlier this month, Harry made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie, who was visiting the couple with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 1-year-old son August.

A friend previously told PEOPLE that Meghan and Harry are "loving life in California."

