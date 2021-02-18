Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Always Imagined Their Family of Four,' Says Friend

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "over the moon" to be expecting a new addition to their family.

The couple announced on Sunday that their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May, "is going to be a big brother" with a stunning black-and-white photo that shows Meghan cradling her baby bump as she rests outside in Harry's lap.

"They are absolutely over the moon," a friend of Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They've always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one."

A source close to the couple adds, "They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age."

RELATED: Oprah Announces First Sit-Down Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Since Their Engagement

Misan Harriman Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry previously hinted that he wanted two children when he interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue (which his wife guest-edited!). During their conversation, Harry pointed out that the "terrifying" state of the world, as he put it, has likely intensified for him since welcoming Archie in May 2019.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"It does make it different," Harry replied. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

"Not too many!" Dr. Goodall said with a laugh.

"Two, maximum!" said Prince Harry. "But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Story continues

Henk Kruger/AP/Shutterstock Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie in South Africa in September 2019.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple, who relocated to California last year, is also overjoyed to have "something so happy to celebrate" after suffering a miscarriage over the summer.

Meghan and Prince Harry were "hopeful that they would get pregnant again. And they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly," says the close source.