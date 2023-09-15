Meghan Markle Paired a White Zara Romper With a Blazer for Day 6 of the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle continued her high-low dressing streak at the Düsseldorf, Germany Invictus Games by wearing an all-white ensemble to watch the cycling competition today. The duchess paired a white blazer with a Zara romper (which is unfortunately no longer available), Saint Laurent heels, Bottega Veneta earrings, and Krewe sunglasses. Generally, throughout the games, Meghan has stuck to a white, black, and tan color palette.

Meghan wore her hair down and straight with the look. She and Prince Harry were photographed holding hands too, continuing their little shows of affection during the competition:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Meghan arrived at the Invictus Games on its third day. She spoke about her late arrival during her first event, explaining that she was delayed in part because she was taking care of her and Harry’s two children, Archie and Lili, in Montecito, California.

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party,” Meghan started, per Hello!. “Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home.” That included “getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

Meghan was photographed at the Los Angeles airport on Monday in a quiet luxury look, getting ready to take off.

