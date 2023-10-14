Meghan Markle’s Off-the-Shoulder Top Is the Sexy Staple Every Fall Wardrobe Needs

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Cold weather-appropriate and sexy don’t often go hand-in-hand when it comes to fall fashion. For the most part, I accept that by October I’ll be living in oversized sweaters, which, TBH, I don’t really mind. They’re extremely comfortable and stylish in their own cool-girl way. But on those occasions when I don’t want to be drowning in shapeless knitwear, I often draw a blank on what to put on — luckily, Meghan Markle just gave me a solution.

When the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, she stunned in an all-white look, pairing wide-leg trousers with an off-the-shoulder blazer that folded over at the top. The thick material and full-length sleeves made it fall-appropriate, while the pop of skin offered a sexy edge to the otherwise classy piece; it was a risque version of the fall staple we all own. So, of course, I immediately started looking for my own off-the-shoulder top (because my wardrobe could use at least one this season) and found nine similar styles, with prices starting at $24.

Shop Meghan Markle-Inspired Off-the-Shoulder Tops:

Old Navy SoSoft Sweater

Old Navy

$45

$32

Buy on oldnavy.gap.com

Old Navy’s off-the-shoulder sweater, available in six colors and sizes XS through 4XL, is designed out of a cotton blend shoppers describe as “very cozy…so soft, and warm.” This style features a folded collar at the chest, similar to Markle’s top, giving it a “sexy, classic look,” per customers. And according to a number of fans, it is incredibly versatile. “It can be dressed up or down,” wrote one customer, while another shared that the “stylish” knit “looks great with jeans.”

Silence and Noise Claudia Sweater

Urban Outfitters

$59

Buy on Urban Outfitters

The Claudia Sweater from Silence and Noise, which you can grab at Urban Outfitters, is another shopper favorite. While it’s available in a Markle-esque, creamy white, you can grab it in four other shades including a mossy green and lavender purple (for my pop of color people). This option is slightly cropped, but shoppers say it “is the perfect length” for a pair of high-waisted pants. And according to one person, it’s “perfectly slouchy,” explaining that it hangs a little loose but “not to the point where you can’t keep it on.” “This sweater is perfect…in all ways,” raved another person, explaining that it’s “soft,” well fitted, and “looks so flattering on.”

Reformation Florentina Knit Top

Nordstrom

$98

Buy on Nordstrom

$98

Buy on thereformation.com

But if you’re wanting something a little more fitted and lightweight, I’m personally obsessed with Reformation’s Florentina top, which is made from a lyocell-spandex blend. This pick features dramatic ruching all over and an oversized, folded collar, making it surprisingly elegant. And because this is a bodycon top, it’s ideal for skirts and high-waisted pants where you’d want a smooth, tucked-in look.

Markle reminded me that fall tops can be sexy and practical with her off-the-shoulder number. Shop more tops inspired by her style, below.

Banana Republic Off-Shoulder Sweater

Banana Republic

$80

$56

Buy Now

Lacozy Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

Amazon

$24

Buy on Amazon

Naked Wardrobe Ruched Top

Nordstrom

$68

Buy on Nordstrom

Pilcro Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

Anthropologie

$128

Buy on Anthropologie

Zaful Pullover Jumper Top

Amazon

$36

$33

Buy on Amazon

Edikted Crossover Top

Nordstrom

$42

Buy on Nordstrom

