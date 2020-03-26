Meghan Markle to narrate Disney+ film in first job after leaving senior royal life

Meghan will narrate the new Disney+ original. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s first job in life after being a working royal has been confirmed.

Disney+ confirmed the Duchess of Sussex will narrate an original movie Elephant which will stream on the new service from 3 April.

That is just two days after she officially steps back as a working royal.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have not carried out any public engagements since the 9 March, when they attended the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey with the rest of the Royal Family.

But the official date they stop being working royals is 31 March.

The couple’s announcement in January came as a huge shock, as they announced they wanted to step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, and make their own money.

Until now, there was little confirmation about what that could look like.

However it was reported by The Times in January that Meghan had signed a deal with Disney for a voiceover to in exchange for a donation to charity Elephants Without Borders.

The deal hinted at how the duke and duchess could use their status to benefit charities.

Harry and Meghan meet Beyonce and Jay-Z on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a red carpet premiere of The Lion King in July last year, when it appeared Harry touted his wife for work.

She’s also reported to have told Pharrell Williams “they don’t make it easy” when talking about royal life.

Earlier this week, Al Jean, showrunner for The Simpsons said he would also welcome working with Meghan.

He told the Radio Times: “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan.

“I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call.”

