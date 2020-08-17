Where to buy Meghan Markle's Monica Vinader bracelet, worn at her latest virtual meeting

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meghan Markle wore a vibrant silk Hugo Boss tunic during her video call interview with The 19th* co-founder Emily Ramshaw.

Markle’s tangerine outfit was every bit as chic as we’ve come to expect from the royal, but our eyes were drawn to the former Suits actor’s arm candy during the talk, as she opened up about her and husband Prince Harry’s move back to America.

Those looking to emulate Markle’s style may be interested to learn that there is a British accessory brand that she rates.

In case you missed it: At The #19thRepresents summit, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, interviewed our co-founder and CEO, @eramshaw, about The 19th's mission to create a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity.



More: https://t.co/Tlvss9EQRg pic.twitter.com/SgKR3dGeZU — 19thnews (@19thnews) August 16, 2020

Markle - who has son Archie with Harry - could be seen wearing an array of gold jewellery on her left hand, during The 19th* Represents 2020 Summit on 14 August.

She paired her Cartier Love Bracelet with a more affordable accessory from British jewellery brand Monica Vinader – the Linear Friendship Bracelet in gold.

This is not the first time Markle has sported the design. Back in June 2020, she was seen wearing the pairing during a video message to students leaving the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Monica Vinader’s Linear Friendship Bracelet features a short curved bar, measuring 35mm in length and 4mm in depth and is made from 18ct gold vermeil on sterling silver, which is fitted onto the twisted golden cord.

The bracelet is fixed with a stopper so you can adjust the fit to suit your wrist, plus it can be engraved with a personal message or a name.

It is available to buy online and in store for £125.

This design can also be snapped up in other colours, including a red, black or rose gold rope, as well as with silver and rose gold bars, or chain cords.