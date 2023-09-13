Meghan Markle Mastered Post-Labor Day Whites in a Two-Piece Set from a Classic Mall Brand

Rules are meant to be broken.

Meghan Markle just completely reimagined a fashion faux pas: post-labor-day whites. On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Sussex proved all-white outfits can very much carry into fall fabulously when mastered in a classic two-piece set.

On day four of the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan cheered from the stands alongside her husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the wheelchair basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia. While spicing up her business basics and pushing fashion boundaries, she sported an all-white ‘fit featuring a white cardigan with black contrast trim from J.Crew and cream pleated Staud dress shorts. For a minimalist look, she paired her whites with a black tank top and a coordinating Givenchy belt and slipped into her signature slingback cream Chanel flats with a black-toe accent. As for her accessories, she kept them simple, opting for a gold wristwatch and dainty diamond stud Anitako earrings.

Beauty-wise, she styled her brunette hair with her go-to tousled waves with a middle part and swiped on minimal glam of a bronzy complexion with rosy cheeks and subtle smoky eyes.

Leading up to the games, People reported the Duchess of Sussex attended the Friends @ Home Event and shared a few words about how excited she is for the day when her children, Archie and Lilibet, can experience the Invictus Games with her.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” she said, according to Hello!. “Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

