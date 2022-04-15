Meghan Markle makes first appearance at Invictus Games in all-white suit to joy from fans

(Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

Meghan Markle made an appearance at this year’s Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry, during the couple’s highly anticipated trip to Europe for the first time in two years.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen smiling and waving to fans on Friday, 15 April as she wore an all-white ensemble, complete with an oversized double-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers, and an off-white handbag all made by Valentino.

Markle walked hand-in-hand with Prince Harry, who opted for an unbuttoned navy blue suit and white collared shirt sans tie.

Markle accessorised the look with a gold pendant, a chain around her hand, and Princess Diana’s Cartier watch, which was gifted to the duchess by her husband.

The couple arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, after visiting the Queen and the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The trip marks their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

(Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

(Getty Images for the Invictus Games)

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in London 2014. The Games are an international sporting event for “wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women,” and have been held four times since its inception.

The couple, who were married in 2018, made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games almost five years ago.