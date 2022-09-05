Meghan Markle Makes a Speech, Amazingly Free of Anti-Royal Venom

Tom Sykes
·5 min read
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

The British media, and Meghan Markle’s usual chorus of critics, confronted a shocking new reality Monday: the Duchess of Sussex made a bland speech about a charity she spearheads. No one was trashed. No sideways criticism of the queen, Charles, or the royals generally was made.

Meghan, back in the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry for a bit of cold-shouldering by the suddenly very busy queen, was the keynote speaker at the One Young World conference in Manchester, England.

Tina Brown: Princess Diana Would Not Have Been a ‘Great Fan’ of Meghan Markle

The charity says it is focused on, “Empowering and developing young leaders to build a fair, sustainable future for all.”

Meghan, wearing a stunning red Valentino outfit, began her speech by saying: “It is very nice to be back in the U.K. and it is very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World.”

Referring to a passionate speech preceding hers by Sir Bob Geldof–about the vicious and selfish whims of dictators, and fighting against authoritarianism for true social justice and change—Meghan said: “As you’ll likely hear many times this week, and as we just heard, you’ll hear all sorts of things; some very heavy, some very uplifting. But the resounding spirit I believe you’ll hear is that you are the future.

“But I would like to add to that, that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe in this very moment, and for that I’m so very grateful to be in your company today.”

The speech was long on progressive sentiments, the general thrust of which would be unlikely to come as a huge surprise to those who have subscribed to Meghan’s chart-topping Spotify podcasts. Word clouds would likely pick out terms such as, “representation,” “inclusion,” “global community” and “the future.”

It was also preceded by a lengthy period of sitting on stage with Prince Harry and a rather random assortment of the charity’s supporters. These included such small names as a “partner at Clifford Chance” and KPMG’s “head of social and governance.”

It was therefore, rather oddly, almost exactly the kind of thing that the official royals are forced to endure, day in, day out—albeit with Meghan’s added American-actorly parlance giving her innocuous speech a smooth, shiny, smiley sheen.

All the elements of the classic, mind-numbingly dull, royal gig were there: Harry and Meghan had to clap for an eternity as the flags of 195 countries were paraded before them. The band played God Save the Queen (although did so wisely, perhaps, before the cameras were on Harry and Meghan). And what could be more establishment than proceedings being given a frisson of danger by Geldof slagging off the Anglophone political elite?

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall on September 05, 2022 in Manchester, England.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Chris Jackson/Getty Images</div>

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall on September 05, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Meghan, however, the media remains far more interested in her than her message.

In the Sun, Meghan’s speech was criticized by Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, who said: “I can’t visualize or comprehend how the 2,000 young people understood a word of what she was talking about. It made no sense. It was all about her and related everything to herself. I don’t think she knew what she was talking about. It was just ‘me, me, me’ and praising herself.”

Some blame the tabloid press for being fascinated by gossip and minutiae to the exclusion of Meghan’s causes. Today’s objects of fascination are: Meghan and Harry caught the train to Manchester! William and Harry are not going to see each other during his trip to the U.K., despite (probably) being able to see the smoke from each other’s chimneys!

But it’s worth noting that the festering muck heap of the Windsor feud was stirred back into a stink by none other than Meghan herself, her interview with The Cut being a very deliberate distribution of chum in the water.

Criticizing the royals—“Just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,”—and quietly threatening to say more about life in the gilded cage whets the public appetite for scandal. (So too, of course, does breaking the golden rule of not equating one’s wedding to the freeing of Nelson Mandela in media interviews, although that might not have been quite such a thought-through bit of catnip scattering.)

Together with the imminence of Harry’s memoir—and the fact the family seems to be avoiding them as the contents and tone of said memoir remain unknown—the couple are better known for family- and media-attack mode right now than making polite speeches like the one Meghan delivered in Manchester.

So, no small surprise that you could almost hear the crowd think, “Is she going to say something about the royals?” when Meghan started referring to her “husband” and how her life had “changed rather significantly” after marrying him.

And then you could sense the air going out of the balloon when she revealed the significant change to which she was referring was …a shift in her “worldview” caused by having a baby.

Meghan has fed us a diet of gossip and scandal for two solid years now. Of course she would have been pilloried had she used the charity event to air her grievances with the royals, or run through the events of that contentious bridesmaid’s fitting once again.

Monday’s speech, however, poses a question about which version of Meghan the media, and the public, want. Having urged her to do good works and not trash the royals, it ill-behooves the media to complain when she does exactly that.

But the truth is that keeping the public’s interest as she shifts her talking points around to saving the world is going to take some managing—not least because, in England, when they’re not busy blowing pheasants out of the sky, that’s what the royals do.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt