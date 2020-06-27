Meghan Markle-Loved Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers Are on Major Sale at Amazon This Weekend

These classic kicks go with everything and are insanely comfortable, so it’s no surprise that they’ve earned a global following of fans (including several A-listers) — and this weekend is your big chance to snag them on sale.

Amazon launched not one, but three deals on the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, including its women’s, men’s, and kids’ styles. The famous shoe, which has been around for decades and has been spotted on celebs like Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon, has earned thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. And it’s just one of the many markdowns that make up the retailer’s Big Style Sale.

Adidas Stan Smith Deals at Amazon:

The basic white sneaker, which now comes in dozens of color combinations, is named after the famous tennis player and debuted in the ’70s. The shoe features a pop of collar on its heel and three minimalist lines of perforated dots that represent the brand’s iconic three-stripe design. And on the interior, feet are cushioned by a supportive “Ortholite” footbed. Since its release, the sneaker has become an Amazon best-seller and a customer-loved style, earning tons of rave reviews from owners who love its simple look, comfortable design, and super soft leather material.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneaker, $60.10 (orig. $75); amazon.com

It’s also found its way into tons of celebrity closets. Stylish stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Garner all have a pair. What’s more, Meghan Markle has worn hers both on set and while performing royal duties around the world. Most recently, she wore her white and navy pair to the opening of the London-based Luminary Bakery last fall.

Popular sizes and hues are likely to sell out before this promotion ends, so be sure to get your favorite before it’s gone. And ladies, if you do miss your chance to order the classic, two other popular Adidas shoes — the Grand Court sneaker and the Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker — are also on sale, giving you even more ways to save on stylish sneakers.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker, $53.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com

