Meghan Markle's go-to sunglasses are surprisingly affordable — and still in stock!

Meghan Markle wearing Le Specs sunglasses. (Images via Getty Images).

A quality pair of sunglasses are a must for summer, however, many celebrity-favourite brands boast a pretty hefty price tag.

Despite having access to some of the most elite names in fashion, Meghan Markle is known to wear several styles by affordable sunglass brand, Le Specs.

The Australian brand was founded on the principle of creating avant-garde, high-quality designs at attainable prices. Le Specs have graced the famous faces of stars like Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, while maintaining a price tag of less than $150.

In February 2019, the then-pregnant Duchess wore a pair of Le Specs’s Air Heart sunglasses while leaving The Mark Hotel in New York City. Markle looked chic in the retro-inspired frames as she held tight to pal and former “Suits” co-star, Abigail Spencer.

Meghan Markle wore Le Specs "Air Heart" sunglasses while visiting New York in 2019. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The Air Heart design delivers high-fashion style while delivering 100% UV protection - and is made from a lightweight plastic. The price tag? Only $93 CAD ($69 USD).

Markle’s favourite pair of Le Specs appears to be the Bandwagon. The royal has been photographed with her trusty pair of Le Spec frames since 2018.

In July 019, Markle wore the Bandwagon shades while she attended the Women’s Singles Final at Wimbledon alongside her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2019 Wimbledon Women's Singles Final together. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The 1950s inspired sunglasses feature a matte tortoiseshell finish and a glare-reducing polarized lens with 100% UV protection.

While the Air Heart sunglasses are currently sold out at Nordstrom, the classic Bandwagon design is still in stock — but likely not for long. So if you want to channel your inner Markle, you’ll have to hurry!

Le Specs "Bandwagon."

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $88 CAD ($65 USD)

