Meghan Markle made a surprise TV appearance in bold leather pants

View photos Meghan, Duchess of Sussex surprised "America's Got Talent" viewers with a special message. Image via AGT/YouTube. More

Who knew Meghan Markle was such a fan of “America’s Got Talent”?

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on the season finale of “AGT” to wish one of the show’s final contestants, Archie Williams, good luck.

In what is perhaps one of her boldest fashion moments to date, Markle looked polished in leather trousers and a $1,235 silk blouse from Victoria Beckham, as well as her go-to Monica Vinader friendship and Cartier Love bracelet. The message was broadcasted from her home in Montecito, Calif.

View photos Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during the season finale of "America's Got Talent." Image via AGT. More

Williams, who shares the same first name as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, made headlines this season thanks to his incredible life story.

At the age of 22, Williams was wrongly convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison. Williams contacted the Innocence Project to help overturn his life sentence. In 2019, after serving 36 years in prison he was released from prison after fingerprints evidence linked the crime to a known offender.

“Just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week and it's not just because we're partial to the name,” Markle told Williams. “So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner, have a good night.”

View photos Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at her home in Montecito, Ca. Image via AGT. More

