Meghan Markle leads stars arriving at Power of Women event in LA

The Duchess of Sussex has attended a star-studded ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of women in entertainment.

Meghan Markle posed on the red carpet wearing a camel, off-the-shoulder dress paired with a slicked bun at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, alongside stars including Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan.

Her arrival follows the launch of the final series of Netflix’s The Crown, which focuses on the death of her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle arrives at Variety Power of Women presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/NYtc9fusaG — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

It also comes after royal writer Omid Scobie made claims about her husband, the Duke of Sussex, ahead of the publication of his new book Endgame.

Meghan’s arrival came alongside a host of stars and this year’s honorees, including British actress Mulligan and US singer-songwriter Eilish – who will perform What Was I Made For?, from hit film Barbie, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish was sporting a black hair-do with dyed red roots, paired with a black blazer ensemble and a matching headscarf, while Saltburn star Mulligan opted for a black off-the-shoulder dress with a short bob haircut.