Meghan Markle, Lea Michele, and So Many Other Hollywood Moms Shop This Maternity Brand — and It’s on Sale

When more than a dozen expecting celebrity moms wear the same maternity brand for years, it’s something to take note of. We’re talking about Hatch Collection, the cool-girl maternity brand that’s been worn by so many A-listers, we can hardly keep track anymore.

Last year, Meghan Markle wore the brand’s Eliza Dress, a stretchy, calf-length LBD that sold out just three days later. Jenna Dewan was spotted in the hot pink, floral-print Myra Dress one month before giving birth and has also used the brand's Belly sheet masks. And Lea Michelle, a newly announced mom-to-be, is one of the latest stars to wear a dress from Hatch. In fact, she made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram while cradling her bump in the Margarette Dress. And these are just a few of the A-list mamas who love the brand; others include Shay Mitchell, Emily Blunt, Kerry Washington, Victoria Beckham, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and Natalie Portman.

Lea Michelle/Instagram Lea Michele

While most of its pieces range anywhere from $100 to $300, you can shop the brand for much less right now. Hatch is having a flash sale that offers 25 percent off tons of cute dresses, rompers, shorts, and tees — and all of the celeb-loved styles mentioned above are included! To get the discount, just add the pieces you want to your cart and enter the promo code SUNSHINE25 at checkout.

What’s great about Hatch clothing is that it’s designed to be worn before, during, and after your pregnancy (and even if you’re not pregnant), so you can make your purchase knowing you’ll have a wardrobe staple that makes you feel effortlessly cool in any stage of life. Plus, Hatch’s website offers a helpful tool called the Bump Slider that allows you to see how a piece of clothing will fit with and without a baby bump.

Whether you’re expecting, looking for a gift for someone who is, or just want a new flowy dress for summer, this is one deal you won’t want to miss out on. Scroll down to shop our five favorite pieces before the Hatch Collection sale ends on Monday, May 18.

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Eliza Dress, $163.50 with code SUNSHINE25 (orig. $218); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Myra Dress, $147.60 with code SUNSHINE25 (orig. $328); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Margarette Dress, $246 with code SUNSHINE25 (orig. $328); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Brooke Dress, $171 with code SUNSHINE25 (orig. $228); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Noelle Jumper, $208.50 with code SUNSHINE25 (orig. $278); hatchcollection.com

