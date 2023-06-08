Prince Harry reveals whether Meghan Markle has joined him in UK for trial

Prince Harry has been in London again this week to give evidence at the High Court against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

The royal has accused Mirror Group Newspapers of using unlawful methods to get stories, including phone hacking (which the group denies), and this week he gave evidence, making him the first royal to testify in court since the 19th century.

But as the Duke of Sussex made headlines for his statements on the stand, royal fans have been wondering whether his wife and children joined him on his visit to the UK. So, are Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in London with Harry?

Although there's been some uncertainty this week about the whereabouts of Meghan and the Sussex children, Harry seemingly confirmed they're back in the US when he spoke to the judge on Tuesday.

After giving evidence on 6 June (for five hours, yes five!), the judge instructed the Duke that he'd need to return on Wednesday for more questioning. Harry was then told that he is not permitted to disclose any details of the case to anyone – to which he jokingly replied that he planned to FaceTime his wife and children, therefore implying that they haven't joined him in London.

Perhaps it's no surprise though that Meghan, Archie and Lili have stayed at their home in California. When Harry jetted in to London earlier this year for another court case, he was alone on the visit. Similarly, the royal was not accompanied by his wife and children when he travelled over to the UK for King Charles III's coronation.

What's more, Princess Lili celebrated her second birthday on Sunday 4 June, so it's possible that's another reason they haven't traveled over. Some fans had speculated that the Sussexes might host a party for her in the UK, as they did last year.

For Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which coincided with Lilibet's first birthday last June, the Sussex family headed over to the UK and Harry and Meghan hosted a private party at Frogmore Cottage for the little royal.

Although the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, it's unclear if they've officially moved out of the property. As such, it's possible that Harry is staying there during the court proceedings.

