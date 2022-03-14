Meghan Markle's favorite beauty product is nicknamed "Botox in a bottle" — and it's less than $70 at Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It'd be safe to assume that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are spending upwards of thousands of dollars on their beauty routines, right? Uh, nope! It turns out both Duchesses religiously use an organic "Botox gel" that's surprisingly affordable.

So, what is this miracle serum that's known as "Botox in a bottle" by the royal beauty world? Everyone, meet the BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel. The serum reduces fine lines and wrinkles while delivering a moisturizing boost for a plump, wrinkle-free Botox looking without the needles.

Lucky for all of us non-royals out here, the BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel serum is currently available at Amazon — which means you can get it in two days with Prime shipping. See? You don't have to wait around forever to be just like the rich and famous.

Here's the deal with the serum: It contains an anesthetic ingredient from the Acmella oleracea plant that inhibits muscle contractions to reduce fine lines and wrinkles — just like Botox. The gel also contains the hydration superhero hyaluronic acid as an added bonus.

Another key difference between "Botox in a bottle" and actual injectables is that the gel doesn't alter sensation, restrict facial expressions or cause any side effects. It also does not contain Botox's key ingredient, botulinum toxin.

Just spread a small drop evenly over the face and neck before the rest of your skin care routine. The brand claims skin will be visibly firmer after an hour, with results lasting up to 24 hours. Obviously, you'll have greater results with more consistent use.

It's not just Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that love this serum. Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio are also allegedly big fans, along with thousands of Amazon shoppers.

"I was overdue in for an injectable touch-up before [quarantine]," wrote one reviewer. "Truly and honestly, after a week of use, I woke up and looked in the mirror and didn't see a riverbed of furrows ... this honestly is working for me so well that I won't be racing back to my med spa."

Many Amazon shoppers wrote that the serum has reduced "depth of fine lines" and "blemishes" and that even sensitive skin can handle it.

