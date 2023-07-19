Meghan Markle Just Wore the Quintessential Summer Shoe Jennifer Lawrence Sports on Repeat

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get the look starting at $14.

Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes the things we once wore simply because they were sensible become an overnight ‘It’ item. Fanny packs went from that thing your parents embarrassingly toted around on family trips to a must-have, hands-free accessory, marrying what’s in and what’s practical. And this summer, flip-flops have transitioned from the shoe we might wear at the pool or in the locker room to a celebrity staple.

Zoë Kravitz and Elle Fanning were at the front of the trend, both sporting the quintessential summer shoe in late spring, while Jennifer Lawrence has worn the style we used to get for $1 at Old Navy on repeat, from the streets of Los Angeles to the red carpet. And this week, Meghan Markle joined the growing list of celebrities who are making flip-flops summer’s must-have shoe upon slipping on a pair of black thong sandals for a trip to the farmer’s market. Paired with a completely oversized straw tote bag and a flowy white button down, the Duchess of Sussex was a vision of summer. To recreate her look, we found 10 flip-flop styles that are more than just practical — they’re trendy, too. And prices start at just $14.

For just $14 you can get Amazon Essentials’ chic but simple flip-flops that are available with 10 strap options, from a classic black to a trending gold. This pick is loved by more than 9,700 Amazon shoppers who have deemed the flip-flops the “best sandals” they’ve “ever had.” One person wrote that they’ve bought multiple pairs of this style thanks to its “comfortable” cushioned foot. “They are very affordable, they are stylish, and they are a must-have for any summer wardrobe,” they said.

Amazon

$14

Buy on Amazon

If you’re all about comfort, Sanuk’s flip-flops with a yoga mat footbed are a no-brainer. These have a small platform and leather-like straps that are available in 21 colors, but best of all, shoppers say they are “the most comfortable flip-flops [they’ve] ever put on [their] feet.” “I have walked 10 miles in one day in them without a mark on my feet,” wrote one customer, while another person described the feeling of these sandals as “like walking on a comfortable, squishy cloud.”

Amazon

$35

Buy on Amazon

For flip-flops, Vionic’s Bella Toe-Post sandals are somewhat of a splurge at $80, but with a footbed designed to contour to your foot while supporting your arch and absorbing shock, I personally think they’re worth it. What’s more, this style features that darling detail we’ve seen everyone from Helen Mirren to Kate Middleton rock: a small bow, which shoppers call “that little extra touch that elevates” the shoes “to match” a more dressed-up outfit. Another person described them as “so comfortable and yet stylish,” adding that they get “so many compliments” nearly every time they wear the pair out.

Story continues

Vionic

$80

Buy on vionicshoes.com

Meghan Markle and other celebrities have proven that flip-flops are more than just a poolside staple, with the practical summer sandal quickly becoming this season’s ‘It’ shoe. Find more styles inspired by Markle’s recent farmer’s market-fit below.

Amazon

$24

$18

Buy on Amazon

J.Crew

$90

$25

Buy on jcrew.com

Nordstrom

$98

Buy on Nordstrom

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.