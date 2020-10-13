Meghan Markle Just Wore the Perfect Fall Top, and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $7

Malala Fund/Youtube

Meghan Markle has been winning the fashion game for years, but her most recent outfit choices have especially caught our eye. From her face mask and graphic T-shirt honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her ultra-trendy leather trousers, it seems as though the Duchess of Sussex is pushing the envelope with her sartorial choices — and we’ll be the first to say, we’re totally here for it.

This past weekend, Meghan and Prince Harry teamed up with activist Malala Yousafzai for a live video call to celebrate the International Day of the Girl. For the occasion, Meghan wore yet another stylish ensemble, this time consisting of sleek white trousers, a brown leather belt, and what appears to be a crimson-hued lip. But it was her sleeveless black turtleneck sweater that we were immediately drawn to. So much so, we wasted no time finding five lookalike styles from Amazon to add to our wardrobe.

What exactly do we love so much about Meghan’s top? For starters, the silhouette of her sleeveless turtleneck is elegant, modern, and super flattering thanks to its high-neck and figure-hugging fit. It’s also the perfect piece to wear during the fall season: You can dress it up with trousers and a bold lip color a la the Duchess of Sussex, or you can it layer under a cozy cardigan with jeans on the weekend. Honestly, the possibilities of styling a sleeveless turtleneck sweater like Meghan’s are endless.

If you’re like us and looking to scoop up a classic black sleeveless sweater inspired by Meghan, then you’ll definitely want to add the five styles we found below to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP. Starting at just $7, these turtlenecks are comfortable, stylish, and easy on your wallet. What’s not to love?

