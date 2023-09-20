Meghan Markle Just Wore a Chic Pair of $22 Hoop Earrings From Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Grab a set before word gets out.

Getty Images

As much as we try to emulate Meghan Markle’s impeccable sense of style, she often wears pieces that are simply out of our budget. But during the 2023 Invictus Games this past week, the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in a few pieces we can actually add to our cart without breaking the bank. First, she wore a $56 shirt dress from Banana Republic; and now, she was seen in a pair of Scout Curated Wears hoop earrings, which you can get for $22 at Amazon.

The Stone Prism Hoops come in a range of metal finishes and complementary gemstones, including amethyst, turquoise, and quartz. More specifically, each version is designed with either gold- or sterling silver-dipped wire, a semi-precious half-moon stone, and a kidney-style closure, meaning the wire latches into a small hook behind the ear. Plus, a shopper confirmed the hoops are “beautiful” in person and “not heavy.”

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Scout Curated Wears is a woman-founded small business that donates 10 percent of its profits to organizations that support women, such as Dress for Success, Safe Passage, and The Loveland Foundation. They design all sorts of jewelry and accessories, including bracelets, necklaces, home decor, and, of course, earrings, at an accessible price point.

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Once we discovered the brand through Markle, we fell down a rabbit hole of earrings and found more gorgeous pieces for under $25. Similar to the Duchess’ pair, these wire hoops also have a half-circle design, but with more gold accents and a round gemstone. We’re also a fan of these half-moon drop earrings, which will make the perfect statement piece with simple sweaters this season. Another gemstone-clad style, these thread earrings dangle both behind and in front of your ears, creating a fashionable moment from all angles. And for the simple jewelry lovers, these gold wire hoops are the perfect understated way to elevate your fall ‘fits.

Story continues

Whether you go for Meghan Markle’s exact $22 Stone Prism Hoops or opt for one of our other favorites, you’ll be supporting a small business and channeling your inner Duchess at the same time — it’s a win-win.

Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoops

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Scout Curated Wears Stone Orbit Hoops

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Scout Curated Wears Stone Half Moon Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Scout Curated Wears Rectangle Stone Thread Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Scout Curated Wears Cosmic Oval Hoops

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.